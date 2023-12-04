Miles Ocampo faces media after breakup confirmation

Watch more on iWantTFC

Facing the press for the first time since the confirmation of her split from Elijah Canlas, Miles Ocampo was not able to avoid questions pertaining to her former boyfriend on Sunday, December 3.

Ocampo, one of the cast members of the drama film "Family of Two," was asked about how she is coping after the breakup during the media conference of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry.

She credited her parents for helping through any rough patch, without going into detail about her separation from Canlas.

In an ambush interview with ABS-CBN News after the press event, Ocampo similarly declined to give specifics of the breakup, but did say that she intends to "love myself more this time."