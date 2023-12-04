Watch more on iWantTFC

In segment about exes, Vice Ganda asks Kim Chiu: 'Kailan ka sasalang?'

In the latest "It's Showtime" banter hinting at the status of Kim Chiu's love life, Vice Ganda asked the actress when she intends to join the noontime program's new segment about ex-lovers, which was launched on Monday, December 4.

In "Expecially For You," a contestant enlists the help of their former partner in finding a new romantic interest from a pool of three searchees.

At first, one of the co-hosts Karylle was the subject of teasing about an ex-boyfriend, in reference to her high-profile breakup 15 years ago. Later, Chiu found herself in the hot seat anew, as Vice Ganda wondered aloud if she, too, would benefit from the dating show.

Visibly caught off guard, Chiu could only laugh along and wasn't able to respond.