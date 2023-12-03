Watch more on iWantTFC

Sarah Geronimo melted the hearts of her viewers with her own rendition of "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.