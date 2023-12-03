Home > Entertainment Sarah Geronimo melts hearts with rendition of 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 03 2023 03:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sarah Geronimo melted the hearts of her viewers with her own rendition of "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage. "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity news, showbiz news, music, ASAP, Sarah Geronimo Read More: celebrity news showbiz news music ASAP Sarah Geronimo