Home  >  Entertainment

'ASAP' welcomes December 2023 with Christmas OPM hits

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2023 01:09 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The "ASAP Natin 'To" family welcomed December 2023 with Christmas OPM hits.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.
Read More:  celebrity news   showbiz news   ASAP   music   Christmas   Christmas 2023   OPM  