Home  >  Entertainment

'ASAP' grants birthday wish of Yeng Constantino to sing with Sandwich

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2023 03:02 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

It was a dream come true for OPM singer Yeng Constantino when she performed with Sandwich at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage for her birthday.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.
Read More:  celebrity news   showbiz news   ASAP   Yeng Constantino   birthday   Sandwich  