Home > Entertainment 'ASAP' grants birthday wish of Yeng Constantino to sing with Sandwich ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 03 2023 03:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC It was a dream come true for OPM singer Yeng Constantino when she performed with Sandwich at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage for her birthday. "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity news, showbiz news, ASAP, Yeng Constantino, birthday Read More: celebrity news showbiz news ASAP Yeng Constantino birthday Sandwich