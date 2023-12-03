'ASAP': Angeline Quinto celebrates birthday with KathNiel OST track

Watch more on iWantTFC

OPM star Angeline Quinto celebrated her birthday with a track from the film of former couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Quinto sang her rendition of "Till I Met You" from the romance film "She's Dating The Gangster" released in 2014.

Bernardo and Padilla confirmed their split on Thursday after 11 years of being in a relationship.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.