Home  >  Entertainment

'ASAP': Angeline Quinto celebrates birthday with KathNiel OST track

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2023 02:57 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

OPM star Angeline Quinto celebrated her birthday with a track from the film of former couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Quinto sang her rendition of "Till I Met You" from the romance film "She's Dating The Gangster" released in 2014.

Bernardo and Padilla confirmed their split on Thursday after 11 years of being in a relationship. 

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.
Read More:  celebrity news   showbiz news   music   ASAP   KathNiel   Angeline Quinto  