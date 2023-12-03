Home > Entertainment 'ASAP': Angeline Quinto celebrates birthday with KathNiel OST track ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 03 2023 02:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC OPM star Angeline Quinto celebrated her birthday with a track from the film of former couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. Quinto sang her rendition of "Till I Met You" from the romance film "She's Dating The Gangster" released in 2014. Bernardo and Padilla confirmed their split on Thursday after 11 years of being in a relationship. "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity news, showbiz news, music, ASAP, KathNiel, Angeline Quinto Read More: celebrity news showbiz news music ASAP KathNiel Angeline Quinto