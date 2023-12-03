Home  >  Entertainment

1621BC debuts on 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage with 'Laruan'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2023 03:20 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

New P-pop boy group 1621BC debuted on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage with their first single "Laruan" aired Sunday.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.
Read More:  celebrity news   showbiz news   ASAP   1621BC   P-pop   music  