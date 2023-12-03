Home > Entertainment 1621BC debuts on 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage with 'Laruan' ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 03 2023 03:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC New P-pop boy group 1621BC debuted on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage with their first single "Laruan" aired Sunday. "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity news, showbiz news, ASAP, 1621BC, P-pop, music Read More: celebrity news showbiz news ASAP 1621BC P-pop music