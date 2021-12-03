Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

DonBelle nagpakilig sa trailer ng 'Love is Color Blind'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2021 07:49 PM | Updated as of Dec 03 2021 08:07 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Umapaw ang kilig sa trailer sa first movie ng DonBelle na "Love Is Color Blind." Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 3 Disyembre 2021. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  DonBelle   Love is Color Blind   movie trailer   showbiz   Star Patrol   Donny Pangilinan   Belle Mariano  