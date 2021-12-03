Home > Entertainment DonBelle nagpakilig sa trailer ng 'Love is Color Blind' ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 03 2021 07:49 PM | Updated as of Dec 03 2021 08:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Umapaw ang kilig sa trailer sa first movie ng DonBelle na "Love Is Color Blind." Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 3 Disyembre 2021. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, star patrol Read More: DonBelle Love is Color Blind movie trailer showbiz Star Patrol Donny Pangilinan Belle Mariano /sports/12/03/21/pba-3x3-gozum-steps-up-for-tnt-as-gray-ruled-out/news/12/03/21/us-gives-p26-m-worth-of-covid-19-equipment-to-davao-city/entertainment/12/03/21/erik-has-this-reaction-on-angelines-current-romance/news/12/03/21/vico-sotto-orders-removal-of-campaign-materials-in-city-owned-spaces/entertainment/12/03/21/vice-ganda-in-disbelief-over-asian-academy-creative-awards-win