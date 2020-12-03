Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

Kim Chiu napaiyak sa trailer ng 'Bawal Lumabas: The Series'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2020 11:54 PM

Biglang napaiyak si Kim Chiu nang ipalabas na ang trailer ng "Bawal Lumabas: The Series" dahil naalala niya umano ang mga pagsubok na pinagdaanan dahil sa kaniyang viral na pahayag. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 03 Disyembre 2020

