Kim Chiu napaiyak sa trailer ng 'Bawal Lumabas: The Series'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 03 2020 11:54 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, Kim Chiu, Bawal Lumabas, Bawal Lumabas the series, showbiz
- /overseas/12/03/20/teenager-charged-in-us-shootings-due-in-court
- /video/news/12/03/20/cecile-guidote-alvarez-inalala-ang-mister-na-pumanaw-dahil-sa-covid-19
- /video/news/12/03/20/kaso-ng-covid-19-posibleng-sumipa-ngayong-holiday-doh
- /overseas/12/03/20/un-chief-warns-of-long-road-ahead-after-vaccines
- /classified-odd/12/03/20/namibia-to-sell-170-live-elephants