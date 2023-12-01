Home > Entertainment Original 'Tabing Ilog' stars show support for musical ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 02 2023 01:36 AM | Updated as of Dec 02 2023 08:38 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Cast members of the original "Tabing Ilog" showed their support for the ongoing stage adaptation of the iconic TV series on Friday, December 1. Kaye Abad, Baron Geisler, and Patrick Garcia went up on stage at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City during the curtain call of "Tabing Ilog: The Musical." They met the new-generation actors who are currently portraying the roles they originated in the ABS-CBN classic. (Videos from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Tabing Ilog, PETA, Kaye Abad, Baron Geisler, Patrick Garcia, theater, TV, television, series Read More: Tabing Ilog PETA Kaye Abad Baron Geisler Patrick Garcia