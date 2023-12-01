Original 'Tabing Ilog' stars show support for musical

Watch more on iWantTFC

Cast members of the original "Tabing Ilog" showed their support for the ongoing stage adaptation of the iconic TV series on Friday, December 1.

Kaye Abad, Baron Geisler, and Patrick Garcia went up on stage at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City during the curtain call of "Tabing Ilog: The Musical."

They met the new-generation actors who are currently portraying the roles they originated in the ABS-CBN classic.

(Videos from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News)