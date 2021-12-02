Watch more on iWantTFC

Aminadong na-shock si Luis Manzano sa relasyon ng kaniyang ama na si Edu at ng aktres na si Cherry Pie Picache. Gayunman, may siniguro at nagbiro pa si Luis. Samantala, nominado naman ang ilang Kapamilya stars sa 69th FAMAS Awards. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 2 Diysembre 2021