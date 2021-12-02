Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH

Luis Manzano aminadong na-shock sa relasyong Edu-Cherry Pie

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 02 2021 09:08 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Aminadong na-shock si Luis Manzano sa relasyon ng kaniyang ama na si Edu at ng aktres na si Cherry Pie Picache. Gayunman, may siniguro at nagbiro pa si Luis. Samantala, nominado naman ang ilang Kapamilya stars sa 69th FAMAS Awards. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 2 Diysembre 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Luis Manzano   Edu Manzano   Cherry Pie Picache   69th FAMAS Awards   Broken Marriage Vow  