ABS-CBN releases 2020 Christmas ID

There is a tinge of sadness to this year's holiday season, what with quarantine restrictions to traditional Christmas activities and the loss of lives and livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But despite its own travails this year, ABS-CBN delivered a much-awaited holiday tradition, offering an uplifting message of hope to Filipinos who've suffered personal losses. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 2, 2020