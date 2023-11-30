Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - John Lloyd Cruz bagged the best actor award for his role in "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon" (When The Waves Are Gone) at the 46th Gawad Urian Thursday night.

"Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon", directed by Lav Diaz, was also named Best Film.

Max Eigenmann, meanwhile, was named best actress for her role in "12 Weeks", while Martika Ramirez Escobar bagged the Best Director Award for "Leonor Will Never Die".

Soliman Cruz was named best supporting actor for "Blue Room", while Claudia Enriquez was named best supporting actress for "12 Weeks".

Aside from best film and best actor, "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon" also bagged the Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography awards.

Bianca Balbuena, one of the producers of "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon", took to Instagram to express her gratitude to everyone who worked on the film.

She also expressed hope that more Filipinos will be able to watch the film, which never got a commercial release.

"We never got a commercial release here in our own country, so less Filipino people are able to see the film. But we won’t stop, we’ll keep showing it on non-commercial theaters, cinematheques, etc. I believe this is a very important work of Lav Diaz especially in these trying times," she added.

Here is the full list of winners:

FILM

Kung Wala Nang Mga Alon [When the Waves are Gone] (Bianca Balbuena, Bradley Liew, Joaquim Sapinho, Jean-Christophe Simon, Marta Vieira Alves)



DIRECTOR

Martika Ramirez Escobar (Leonor Will Never Die)

ACTRESS

Max Eigenmann (12 Weeks)



ACTOR

John Lloyd Cruz (Kung Wala Nang Mga Alon [When the Waves are Gone])

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Claudia Enriquez (12 Weeks)



SUPPORTING ACTOR

Soliman Cruz (Blue Room)



SCREENPLAY

Lav Diaz (Kung Wala Nang Mga Alon [When the Waves are Gone] )



CINEMATOGRAPHY

Larry Manda (Kung Wala Nang Mga Alon [When the Waves are Gone])

EDITING

Lawrence Ang (Leonor Will Never Die)



PRODUCTION DESIGN

Eero Yves Francisco (Leonor Will Never Die)



MUSIC

Alyana Cabral, Pan de Coco, Joseph Salcedo (Leonor Will Never Die)



SOUND

Kristian Eidnes Andersen and Nicholas Varela (Nocebo)



SHORT FILMS

Sa Paglupad Ka Banog (Elvert Bañares)

DOCUMENTARY

11,103 (Jeannette Ifurung & Mike Alcazaren)

