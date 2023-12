Gawad Urian: Max Eigenmann's speech as best actress awardee

Watch more on iWantTFC

Max Eigenmann is the latest from her clan of acclaimed actors to received a coveted Gawad Urian trophy, as she was recognized Thursday (November 30) for her lead portrayal in the drama film "12 Weeks."

In her speech as best actress, Eigenmann said she has long wanted to have an Urian award as "a third-generation actor in my family," which includes other recipients like her brother Sid Lucero, late father Mark Gil, uncle Michael de Mesa, and late aunt Cherie Gil.