Gawad Urian: John Lloyd Cruz's speech as best actor awardee

Multi-awarded actor John Lloyd Cruz has added another feather to his cap as he received Thursday (November 30) the Gawad Urian trophy for best actor.

Cruz won the top acting prize for his portrayal in Lav Diaz's "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon," besting fellow nominees Tony Alejandrino, Baron Geisler, Andrew Ramsay, and Noel Trinidad.

In his speech, Cruz expressed gratitude to Diaz, whom he described as instrumental for getting his life back on track. "Kung hindi dahil sa kaniya, tuluyan na ako sigurong nagkawala-wala," he said.