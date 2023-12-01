Home > Entertainment Gawad Urian: Jaime Fabregras' speech as lifetime achievement awardee ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2023 08:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Screen veteran Jaime Fabregas was recognized Thursday night (November 30) with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the prestigious Gawad Urian. The Kapamilya actor turned emotional as he recalled his career beginnings and expressed gratitude for the recognition. "Hindi pa ako tapos!" Fabregas, 73, said, as he described the award as motivation to keep on adding to his long list of characters on the small and big screens. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Gawad Urian, Jaime Fabregas, award, film, movie Read More: Gawad Urian Jaime Fabregas