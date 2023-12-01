Gawad Urian: Jaime Fabregras' speech as lifetime achievement awardee

Watch more on iWantTFC

Screen veteran Jaime Fabregas was recognized Thursday night (November 30) with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the prestigious Gawad Urian.

The Kapamilya actor turned emotional as he recalled his career beginnings and expressed gratitude for the recognition.

"Hindi pa ako tapos!" Fabregas, 73, said, as he described the award as motivation to keep on adding to his long list of characters on the small and big screens.