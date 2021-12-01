x

Pinoy ARMYs todo saya sa panonood ng concert ng BTS

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2021 07:24 PM

Todo-todo ang saya ng Pinoy fans na kabilang sa mga dumagsa sa sold-out concert ng Korean boy group na BTS sa USA. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 1 Disyembre 2021

