Pinoy ARMYs todo saya sa panonood ng concert ng BTS
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 01 2021 07:24 PM

Todo-todo ang saya ng Pinoy fans na kabilang sa mga dumagsa sa sold-out concert ng Korean boy group na BTS sa USA. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe.

TV Patrol, Miyerkules, 1 Disyembre 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.