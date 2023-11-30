Home > Entertainment Vina Morales opens up about finding love anew ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2023 08:00 AM | Updated as of Nov 30 2023 11:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Music veteran Vina Morales is ushering in the Christmas season "full of love," as she confirmed Wednesday (November 29) being in a relationship. Conceding being tight-lipped about her personal life "all these years," Morales said she finally felt it was "the right time" to publicly introduce her boyfriend, Andrew Kovalcin, through a social media post early this month. "Wherever God takes me pagdating sa buhay-pag-ibig, doon ako, susunod ako sa kaniya, kasi ayoko nang patagalin pa. Gusto ko sa Kaniya manggagaling, para tuloy-tuloy na," she said. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Vina Morales, celebrity news Read More: Vina Morales