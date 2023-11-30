Vina Morales opens up about finding love anew

Watch more on iWantTFC

Music veteran Vina Morales is ushering in the Christmas season "full of love," as she confirmed Wednesday (November 29) being in a relationship.

Conceding being tight-lipped about her personal life "all these years," Morales said she finally felt it was "the right time" to publicly introduce her boyfriend, Andrew Kovalcin, through a social media post early this month.

"Wherever God takes me pagdating sa buhay-pag-ibig, doon ako, susunod ako sa kaniya, kasi ayoko nang patagalin pa. Gusto ko sa Kaniya manggagaling, para tuloy-tuloy na," she said.

