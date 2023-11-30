Claudine as Imelda Papin: 'Loyalista' to Marcoses in new film

Watch more on iWantTFC

Claudine Barretto expressed pride in playing the title role in "Loyalista," a biopic of Imelda Papin released in celebration of the music veteran's 45th year in the industry.

At the film's premiere night on Wednesday (November 29), Barretto and Papin explained that "Loyalista" follows the singer's life after she left her career in the Philippines to be at the side of former President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. and his wife Imelda Marcos in Hawaii.

Admittedly "secretive" of her personal life, Papin promised that the movie will have substantial revelations, as her way of expressing gratitude to those who have supported her for the past four decades.

Joining Barretto in the lead cast of "Loyalista" are Alice Dixson as Imelda Marcos and ER Ejercito as Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

(Report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)