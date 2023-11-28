Jona signs with Viva, clarifies she remains a Kapamilya

Watch more on iWantTFC

Jona officially signed with Viva Artists Agency on Tuesday, November 28, as the singer sets sights on expanding her career to acting and the digital space.

"Iba po 'yung pakiramdam. Parang nao-overwhelm po ako na, 'Ah, this is really happening.' Very thankful po ako and I'm excited sa mga gagawin ko dito sa Viva," she said.

Among Jona's goals with her new talent agency are being involved as producer and songwriter in her music releases, becoming more visible online, and trying acting anew.

She went on to emphasize that she values and cherishes her 18-year career journey, from being with GMA-7, TV5, then ABS-CBN up to the present.



Asked if she will still be seen in ABS-CBN shows, Jona answered: "I'm still Kapamilya pa rin po kasi may mga ginagawa pa tayong programs like 'ASAP' and 'It's Showtime.' Kumbaga nagdagdag lang po ako ng bagong management ngayon."

(Report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)