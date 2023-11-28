Home > Entertainment Gabby a proud dad as KC returns to films after 10 years ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2023 08:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Gabby Concepcion was beaming with pride on Monday, November 27, during the Manila premiere of "Asian Persuasion," the comeback film of his daughter KC Concepcion after a 10-year hiatus from the big screen. The veteran actor was among the celebrities who attended the special screening of the Hollywood production, which was filmed in New York and made its world premiere in the US in October. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber KC Concepcion, Gabby Concepcion, Asian Persuasion, film, movie Read More: KC Concepcion Gabby Concepcion Asian Persuasion