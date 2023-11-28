Home  >  Entertainment

Gabby a proud dad as KC returns to films after 10 years

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2023 08:33 PM

Gabby Concepcion was beaming with pride on Monday, November 27, during the Manila premiere of "Asian Persuasion," the comeback film of his daughter KC Concepcion after a 10-year hiatus from the big screen.

The veteran actor was among the celebrities who attended the special screening of the Hollywood production, which was filmed in New York and made its world premiere in the US in October.
