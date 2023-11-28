'Ano'ng nangyari?' Kim Chiu surprised by Darren's song for her

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kim Chiu, whose love life has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, was left speechless after her close friend Darren Espanto dedicated a song to her, in the live episode of "It's Showtime" on November 28.

In the "MeChoose MeChoose" segment of the noontime show, Darren jokingly belted out the theme song of Chiu's latest series "Linlang" — "Ano'ng Nangyari Sa Ating Dalawa" — which happens to be a breakup tune.

The song choice drew loud reactions from the madlang people or live studio audience, Darren observed, prompting the rest of their co-hosts to tease Chiu about her personal life.

"May alam ba si Darren?" Ogie Alcasid asked.

Chiu, who has declined to address her rumored separation from her boyfriend Xian Lim, could only protest, in jest, Darren's inclusion as a guest host for the Tuesday episode.