Sam Milby shares details of 2024 wedding with Catriona Gray

Sam Milby has confirmed that his wedding with Catriona Gray is scheduled in 2024, saying that they are in the thick of preparations for the "intimate" ceremony.

The "Replacing Chef Chico" star was asked about the personal milestone on the sidelines of the 25th anniversary celebration of fasahion designer Francis Libiran on November 27.

Milby, who is turning 40, also shared that he is "ready" to start a family right after the wedding, but said he and Gray are inclined to first enjoy being newlyweds before having a child of their own.

(Interview by Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News)