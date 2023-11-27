Home > Entertainment 'Prep for next year!' BGYO confirms gearing up for new project ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2023 11:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC BGYO's Gelo Rivera said the P-pop act will spend December "preparing for next year," in a confirmation of a new project due for release following the chart-topping performance of their special single "Bulalakaw." The boy group was being asked about their plans for the holidays on the sidelines of a staging of the ongoing "Tabing Ilog" musical on Friday (November 24). Two of BGYO's members, JL Toreliza and Akira Morishita, are part of the PETA-produced adaptation of the iconic ABS-CBN series. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber BGYO, P-pop, music Read More: BGYO P-pop