'Prep for next year!' BGYO confirms gearing up for new project

BGYO's Gelo Rivera said the P-pop act will spend December "preparing for next year," in a confirmation of a new project due for release following the chart-topping performance of their special single "Bulalakaw."

The boy group was being asked about their plans for the holidays on the sidelines of a staging of the ongoing "Tabing Ilog" musical on Friday (November 24).

Two of BGYO's members, JL Toreliza and Akira Morishita, are part of the PETA-produced adaptation of the iconic ABS-CBN series.