'Obrigado!' BINI reacts to first international award

Watch more on iWantTFC

For the members of BINI, their first international award serves as a reminder that their dream of taking the global stage is not a far-off possibility.

The P-pop act dubbed the "Nation's Girl Group" recently won International New Artist Song for "I Feel Good" from Brazil's BreakTudo Awards.

"This is just the first step towards international stages," BINI's Mikha Lim said on Friday (November 24), on the sidelines of a staging of the ongoing "Tabing Ilog" musical.

One of BINI's members, Jhoanna Robles, is a part of the PETA-produced adaptation of the iconic ABS-CBN series.