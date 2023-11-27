Home > Entertainment 'Obrigado!' BINI reacts to first international award ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2023 10:28 PM | Updated as of Nov 27 2023 11:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC For the members of BINI, their first international award serves as a reminder that their dream of taking the global stage is not a far-off possibility. The P-pop act dubbed the "Nation's Girl Group" recently won International New Artist Song for "I Feel Good" from Brazil's BreakTudo Awards. RELATED STORY: P-pop group BINI wins in Brazilian music awards "This is just the first step towards international stages," BINI's Mikha Lim said on Friday (November 24), on the sidelines of a staging of the ongoing "Tabing Ilog" musical. One of BINI's members, Jhoanna Robles, is a part of the PETA-produced adaptation of the iconic ABS-CBN series. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber BINI, Brazil, BreakTudo Awards, P-pop, music, award Read More: BINI Brazil BreakTudo Awards P-pop