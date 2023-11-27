'Kayo pa ba?' Kim Chiu answers question about Xian Lim

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kim Chiu is opting to keep mum on the status of her relationship with her long-time boyfriend and former co-star Xian Lim, amid persistent rumors that they recently parted ways.

The "Linlang" actress was asked to address the speculation on the sidelines of the 25th anniversary celebration of fashion designer Francis Libiran on November 27.

"Sa amin na lang muna 'yun. We'll just keep it to ourselves na muna," Chiu answered.

(Interview by Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News)