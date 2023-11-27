Home  >  Entertainment

Janella Salvador on her latest film: 'I didn't expect it to be this big'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2023 09:48 PM

Janella Salvador admitted she was surprised by the scale of the production of her latest film, "Mallari," an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival which has also been picked up by Warner Bros. for distribution.

"I didn't expect it to be this big of a production," she said of the film starring Piolo Pascual in the title role of a priest-turned-serial killer.
