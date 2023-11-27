Home > Entertainment Janella Salvador on her latest film: 'I didn't expect it to be this big' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2023 09:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Janella Salvador admitted she was surprised by the scale of the production of her latest film, "Mallari," an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival which has also been picked up by Warner Bros. for distribution. "I didn't expect it to be this big of a production," she said of the film starring Piolo Pascual in the title role of a priest-turned-serial killer. FULL STORY: 'Mallari' hopes to open doors for PH film industry after deal with Warner Bros. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, movies, MMFF Read More: Janella Salvador Piolo Pascual Mallari MMFF