Home > Entertainment After 'Darna,' Jane de Leon juggling consecutive film projects ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2023 10:11 PM | Updated as of Nov 27 2023 11:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC After her breakout title role in "Darna," Jane de Leon said she will be focusing on consecutive film projects, starting with the just-released "Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme." In an interview on the sidelines of the horror flick's premiere night last Friday (November 24), de Leon also confirmed that she will be reuniting with her "Darna" co-star Janella Salvador in a movie, which will be followed by her other big-screen offerings in early 2024. RELATED STORY: Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador to reunite in new film Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, movies Read More: Jane de Leon Janella Salvador Shake Rattle Roll