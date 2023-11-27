After 'Darna,' Jane de Leon juggling consecutive film projects

Watch more on iWantTFC

After her breakout title role in "Darna," Jane de Leon said she will be focusing on consecutive film projects, starting with the just-released "Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme."

In an interview on the sidelines of the horror flick's premiere night last Friday (November 24), de Leon also confirmed that she will be reuniting with her "Darna" co-star Janella Salvador in a movie, which will be followed by her other big-screen offerings in early 2024.