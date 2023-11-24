Mourning parents, Erik Santos admits 'not looking forward to Christmas'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Asked about the state of his heart, a candid Erik Santos admitted he is "not looking forward to Christmas," as he continues to mourn the passing of both his parents.

Santos mentioned the first death anniversary of his mother after the hosts of "It's Showtime" discussed looking forward to the Christmas season, in the noontime program's November 24 episode.

The balladeer's mother Angelita passed away in November 2022, while his father, Renato, died just nine months later in August this year.