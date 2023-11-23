Home  >  Entertainment

Full interview: Dingdong recalls meeting Marian for the first time

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2023 09:07 PM

If Dingdong Dantes could "rewind" to a specific time in his life, he would want to relive the moment he first met his wife Marian Rivera.

The superstar couple was asked about their past in light of the theme of their movie, "Rewind," following its official poster unveiling on Thursday, November 23.

Directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, the Star Cinema title is one of 10 competing entries in this year's Metro Manila Film Festival, which opens on Christmas Day.
