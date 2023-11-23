Home > Entertainment 'Bigyan ng jacket!' Contestant mistakes 'Showtime' for 'Wowowee' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2023 07:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Greeting her husband on live television, an "It's Showtime" contestant mistook the noontime program for a past ABS-CBN show that also aired in the same time slot, in a hilarious moment in its November 23 episode. The "MeChoose MeChoose" contestant, Rissa, expressed excitement that she was on "Wowowee," prompting Vice Ganda and her co-hosts to spoof the Willie Revillame-hosted program, complete with references to its dancers and memorable tunes. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber It's Showtime, Wowowee, Vice Ganda, Willie Revillame, noontime show, TV, television Read More: It's Showtime Wowowee Vice Ganda Willie Revillame