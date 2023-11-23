'Bigyan ng jacket!' Contestant mistakes 'Showtime' for 'Wowowee'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Greeting her husband on live television, an "It's Showtime" contestant mistook the noontime program for a past ABS-CBN show that also aired in the same time slot, in a hilarious moment in its November 23 episode.

The "MeChoose MeChoose" contestant, Rissa, expressed excitement that she was on "Wowowee," prompting Vice Ganda and her co-hosts to spoof the Willie Revillame-hosted program, complete with references to its dancers and memorable tunes.