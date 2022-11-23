Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

DonBelle sinorpresa ang mga maagang nanood ng 'An Inconvenient Love'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2022 08:50 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sinorpresa nina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano ang mga maagang pumila para manood ng kanilang pelikulang "An Inconvenient Love." Sinagot naman ng newly-engaged couple na sina Robi Domingo at Maiuqi Pineda kung kailan at saan ang pinaplano nilang kasal. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 23 Nobyembre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   DonBelle   Donny Pangilinan   Belle Mariano   An Inconvenient Love   Robi Domingo   Maiqui Pineda   Darren Espanto  