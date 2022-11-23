Watch more on iWantTFC

Sinorpresa nina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano ang mga maagang pumila para manood ng kanilang pelikulang "An Inconvenient Love." Sinagot naman ng newly-engaged couple na sina Robi Domingo at Maiuqi Pineda kung kailan at saan ang pinaplano nilang kasal. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 23 Nobyembre 2022