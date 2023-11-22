Vice Ganda on Kim Chiu: 'The most in-demand actress now'

Watch more on iWantTFC

"The most in-demand and most successful actress now." This was how Vice Ganda described her "It's Showtime" co-host Kim Chiu on Wednesday (November 22), following the announcement of the latter's latest series.

"I'm your Secretary Kim!" Chiu told the madlang people, referring to her title character in the upcoming Philippine adaptation of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," where she will be paired anew with Paulo Avelino.