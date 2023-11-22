Jopay in tears over unexpected SexBomb medley

Watch more on iWantTFC

Former SexBomb member Jopay was moved to tears after a competing dance act used a medley of hits from the iconic girl group for its number, in a touching moment in the November 22 episode of "It's Showtime."

Jopay, who sat as one of three judges in "It's Showdown," initially tried to hold back tears as she commented on the performance of J-Force Angels. She turned sentimental, however, as she shared rarely seeing her fellow SexBomb graduates and admitted feeling nostalgic.

J-Force Angels eventually won the daily round of "It's Showdown."