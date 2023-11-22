Home  >  Entertainment

Dolly De Leon excited sa upcoming projects

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 22 2023 10:29 PM

Hindi maitago ni Dolly de Leon ang excitement at saya sa sunod-sunod na Hollywood projects. Balik-tambalan naman sa pelikulang 'In His Mother's Eyes' sina Maricel Soriano at Roderick Paulate. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 22 Nobyembre 2023. 

