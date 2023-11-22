Home > Entertainment Dolly De Leon excited sa upcoming projects ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2023 10:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Hindi maitago ni Dolly de Leon ang excitement at saya sa sunod-sunod na Hollywood projects. Balik-tambalan naman sa pelikulang 'In His Mother's Eyes' sina Maricel Soriano at Roderick Paulate. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 22 Nobyembre 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Hollywood Dolly De Leon In His Mother's Eyes film movies Roderick Paulate Maricel Soriano