Dolly De Leon excited sa upcoming projects

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hindi maitago ni Dolly de Leon ang excitement at saya sa sunod-sunod na Hollywood projects. Balik-tambalan naman sa pelikulang 'In His Mother's Eyes' sina Maricel Soriano at Roderick Paulate. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 22 Nobyembre 2023.