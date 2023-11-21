Home > Entertainment Paolo Avelino, Kim Chiu balik-tambalan sa PH adaptation ng 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2023 08:31 PM | Updated as of Nov 22 2023 12:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Balik-tambalan sina Paulo Avelino at Kim Chiu para sa Philippine adaptation ng hit K-drama na 'What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?' Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Martes, 21 Nobyembre 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Kim Chiu Paulo Avelino What's Wrong With Secretary Kim K-drama