Paolo Avelino, Kim Chiu balik-tambalan sa PH adaptation ng 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim'

Posted at Nov 21 2023 08:31 PM | Updated as of Nov 22 2023 12:06 AM

Balik-tambalan sina Paulo Avelino at Kim Chiu para sa Philippine adaptation ng hit K-drama na 'What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?' Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Martes, 21 Nobyembre 2023. 

