"Make people happy." This was Igi Boy Flores' remark as he received on Sunday (November 19) a 23-year loyalty award from ABS-CBN talent agency Star Magic.

Flores first rose to prominence when he was cast as an original member of kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit" in 2005 together with fellow child actors Jane Oineza, Miles Ocampo, Nash Aguas, and Sharlene San Pedro, among others.

He then shifted to more serious and coming-of-age teen roles as he landed projects in primetime teleseryes and episodes of "Maalaala Mo Kaya."