Full interview: Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino on 'Secretary Kim' adaptation ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2023 06:36 PM | Updated as of Nov 21 2023 06:38 PM

Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino are thrilled to be paired anew in a second consecutive series, this time with a lighter story that has a touch of comedy — Viu and ABS-CBN's adaptation of the hit South Korean title "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?".

"Ito kami ulit!" Chiu said, referring to her back-to-back projects with Avelino, with whom she first co-starred in the romance drama "Linlang."

"Makakatawa na tayo!" Avelino quipped, noting the switch of genres between the two series and his rare casting in a romantic-comedy.

In their joint interview with ABS-CBN News, Chiu and Avelino also spoke of the "pressure" from doing a local version of a well-loved K-drama, their working relationship, and the support for their tandem that ultimately led to their pairing in "Secretary Kim."

(Interview by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News)