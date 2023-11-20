Desiree del Valle marks silver year with Star Magic

Watch more on iWantTFC

Veteran actress Desiree del Valle is marking her silver year with Star Magic as one of the recipients of loyalty awards given on Sunday (November 19) by the ABS-CBN talent agency.

Her first on-cam appearance was in a 1998 episode of the fantasy series "Wansapanataym," a year before landing the role of Corrinne Ledesma in the iconic ABS-CBN teen drama "Tabing Ilog."

She went on portray several other memorable roles, including the antagonists of several hit primetime teleseryes such as "Bituin" and "Sana'y Wala Nang Wakas."