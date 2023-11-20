Home > Entertainment Vice Ganda to Michelle Dee: 'Ang ating bansa ay proud na proud sa 'yo' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 20 2023 08:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Comedy superstar and self-confessed pageant superfan Vice Ganda had encouraging words for Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee, who finished in the top 10 of the international pageant on November 19. Vice Ganda spoke briefly about Dee's applauded Miss Universe stint in the opening portion of "It's Showtime" on Monday, November 20. "Ang ating bansa at mga kababayan ay proud na proud sa 'yo," Vice Ganda told Dee. "Binigay niya ang lahat... Makikita mo talaga na ginalingan niya." Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Vice Ganda, Michelle Dee, It's Showtime, Miss Universe, noontime show, pageant, beauty queen Read More: Vice Ganda Michelle Dee It's Showtime Miss Universe