Vice Ganda to Michelle Dee: 'Ang ating bansa ay proud na proud sa 'yo'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2023 08:24 PM

Comedy superstar and self-confessed pageant superfan Vice Ganda had encouraging words for Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee, who finished in the top 10 of the international pageant on November 19.

Vice Ganda spoke briefly about Dee's applauded Miss Universe stint in the opening portion of "It's Showtime" on Monday, November 20.

"Ang ating bansa at mga kababayan ay proud na proud sa 'yo," Vice Ganda told Dee. "Binigay niya ang lahat... Makikita mo talaga na ginalingan niya."
