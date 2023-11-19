LOOK: Stars who received the 'loyalty' award in Star Magical Christmas 2023

Watch more on iWantTFC

With more than 20 years under their belt with Star Magic, these stars were feted with the loyalty award on Sunday (November 19) in the Star Magical Christmas 2023.

Desiree Del Valle and Andrei Felix were both given the loyalty award after sticking with Star Magic for 25 years.

Singer and actress Carla Guevara-Laforteza followed, with 24 years under her name.

Meanwhile, Igi Boy Flores, Jane Oineza, and John "Sweet" Lapus have now worked for 22 years with Star Magic.

Ketchup Eusebio had 21 years while Kathryn Bernardo is at 20 years.

Both Felix and Bernardo were not present at the said event.