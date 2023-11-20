Ketchup Eusebio relishes 'one of the best nights of my life'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ketchup Eusebio was one of the recipients of a loyalty award from Star Magic on Sunday (November 19) after 21 years with the ABS-CBN talent agency.

Eusebio had his debut role in the 2002 show "Berks" along with the likes of Heart Evangelista, John Prats, Angelica Panganiban, Glaiza de Castro, and Carlo Aquino.