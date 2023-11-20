Home > Entertainment Ketchup Eusebio relishes 'one of the best nights of my life' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 20 2023 07:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Ketchup Eusebio was one of the recipients of a loyalty award from Star Magic on Sunday (November 19) after 21 years with the ABS-CBN talent agency. Eusebio had his debut role in the 2002 show "Berks" along with the likes of Heart Evangelista, John Prats, Angelica Panganiban, Glaiza de Castro, and Carlo Aquino. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber entertainment Read More: Ketchup Eusebio Star Magic Star Magical Christmas 2023 entertainment