Ketchup Eusebio relishes 'one of the best nights of my life'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2023 07:15 PM

Ketchup Eusebio was one of the recipients of a loyalty award from Star Magic on Sunday (November 19) after 21 years with the ABS-CBN talent agency.

Eusebio had his debut role in the 2002 show "Berks" along with the likes of Heart Evangelista, John Prats, Angelica Panganiban, Glaiza de Castro, and Carlo Aquino.
