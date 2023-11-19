Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Former 'Goin' Bulilit' stars at Star Magical Christmas 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2023 03:01 AM

They never failed to make our inner child smile back when they were still in the kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit," and now, they're all grown up!

Among the attendees of the Star Magical Christmas 2023 on Sunday were "Goin' Bulilit" alums Trina "Hopia" Legaspi, Jane Oineza, Igi Boy Flores, and Sharlene San Pedro.

All four of them were part of the original cast members of the show which started in 2005.

Other alums present at the event were Andrea Brillantes (2010), Belle Mariano (2012), Mutya Orquia (2012), and Raikko Mateo (2014).
