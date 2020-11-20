Heartbreak makes a better actor: What Iza Calzado has learned after 18 years in showbiz

Watch also in iWantTFC

“Loving Emily” star Iza Calzado credits her “wealth of experience” in her personal life for her ability to lend truth to her acting — a reminder which she imparted with her co-star Jameson Blake, who is a relative newcomer in showbiz.

The 38-year-old actress, whose career spans 18 years, is paired with Blake in the just-released iWant TFC original series. Blake, 23, made his professional debut as an actor in 2016.

Despite being a neophyte, Blake has reaped praise for his acting talent, earning him consecutive starring roles in film and series. But for the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate, “There’s always room for improvement.”

That improvement, Calzado told Blake, will be drawn from real-life pains and triumphs that would further lend truth to one’s performances.

Iza Calzado and Jameson Blake portray lovers in the iWant TFC original series ‘Loving Emily.’ Instagram: @missizacalzado

“The learning never stops and it should never stop,” Calzado said. “Life never stops. The wealth of experience that you gain because of the life that you live will show in the work that you do.”

“I think it really takes time. It takes, again, a wealth of experience. You’ll have to have your heart broken, shattered to pieces.”

She said, laughing, that Blake’s first heartbreak, once it happens, will serve to make him a better actor.

“Let it flow. That’s also something I have to remind myself, a lot. I have to let if low. It’s there,” she told Blake. “With the experience, it will flow even better. As long as you’re focused and you really put your heart and soul into what you do, gagaling ka lang nang gagaling.”

Calzado and Blake spoke on the topic during a recent virtual conference for “Loving Emily,” a seven-part series directed by Gerardo Calagui which is now streaming on iWant TFC.