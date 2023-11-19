Home > Entertainment WATCH: Sarah Geronimo sings Adele's 'I Drink Wine' on 'ASAP' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 19 2023 02:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo wowed viewers as she covered English singer-songwriter Adele's "I Drink Wine" on "ASAP Natin 'To." Geronimo showcased her vocal prowess as she gave her own take on one of the singles from Adele's 2021 album "30." The singer also invited viewers to her joint concert with OPM rock artist Bamboo at Santa Rosa, Laguna on November 24. "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ASAP, ASAP Natin 'To Read More: ASAP ASAP Natin 'To Sarah Geronimo Adele