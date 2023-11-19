Watch more on iWantTFC

Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo wowed viewers as she covered English singer-songwriter Adele's "I Drink Wine" on "ASAP Natin 'To."

Geronimo showcased her vocal prowess as she gave her own take on one of the singles from Adele's 2021 album "30."

The singer also invited viewers to her joint concert with OPM rock artist Bamboo at Santa Rosa, Laguna on November 24.

