WATCH: Bamboo, Darren Espanto, Kyle Echarri rock 'ASAP' stage with Keane cover

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2023 02:01 PM

Veteran rock singer Bamboo teamed up with pop heartthrobs Darren Espanto and Kyle Echarri for an "ASAP Natin 'To" performance on Sunday.

The three joined forces and conquered the "ASAP" stage with their rendition of English band Keane's "Somewhere Only We Know."

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.
