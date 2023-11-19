Home > Entertainment WATCH: Bamboo, Darren Espanto, Kyle Echarri rock 'ASAP' stage with Keane cover ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 19 2023 02:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Veteran rock singer Bamboo teamed up with pop heartthrobs Darren Espanto and Kyle Echarri for an "ASAP Natin 'To" performance on Sunday. The three joined forces and conquered the "ASAP" stage with their rendition of English band Keane's "Somewhere Only We Know." "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ASAP, ASAP Natin 'To Read More: ASAP ASAP Natin 'To Bamboo Darren Espanto Kyle Echarri Keane Somewhere Only We Know