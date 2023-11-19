Home > Entertainment WATCH: P-pop group Alamat performs 'Dagundong' on 'ASAP Natin 'To' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 19 2023 03:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Alamat, the P-pop boy group that sings in multiple local languages, took the "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday to perform its new single "Dagundong." The hard-hitting hip hop-heavy track is the lead single off the six-member team's album "IsaPuso," released earlier this month. Alamat is also preparing for its first solo concert, also titled "Dagundong," happening on December 1 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Alamat gears up for solo concert "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ASAP, ASAP Natin 'To, P-pop Read More: ASAP ASAP Natin 'To Alamat P-pop Dagundong