Alamat, the P-pop boy group that sings in multiple local languages, took the "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday to perform its new single "Dagundong."

The hard-hitting hip hop-heavy track is the lead single off the six-member team's album "IsaPuso," released earlier this month.

Alamat is also preparing for its first solo concert, also titled "Dagundong," happening on December 1 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.