BINI Anne? 'Showtime' host tries girl group's choreography ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 19 2023 07:32 PM Wowed by BINI's opening number for the November 18 episode of "It's Showtime," Anne Curtis couldn't help but try one of the girl group's dance steps for their new single, prompting her co-hosts to call her BINI Anne. Composed of Jhoanna, Mikha, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Colet, Sheena, and Aiah, BINI is ushering in a music comeback with back-to-back singles, "Karera" and "Pantropiko."