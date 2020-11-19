Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

K-pop star Minzy maglulunsad ng career sa Pilipinas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2020 08:12 PM

Pagkatapos isulat ang theme song ng teleseryeng "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin," isang Christmas song naman ang sinulat at ni-record ni "TV Patrol" anchor Bernadette Sembrano. Maglulunsad naman ang K-pop star na si Minzy ng music career sa Pilipinas. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 19 Nobyembre 2020
 

