DonBelle may inamin sa estado ng kanilang friendship

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2021 08:50 PM

Trending ang release ng audio teaser nina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano para sa kanilang upcoming movie together. Nakakakilig din ang pag-amin sila sa estado ng kanilang friendship ngayon. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 18 Nobyembre 2021

